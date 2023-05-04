Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

CDAY stock opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -130.44 and a beta of 1.45. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $79.66.

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $336.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.12 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $437,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $437,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,870,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,158 shares of company stock worth $3,203,879. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

