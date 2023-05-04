Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) EVP Ryan C. Green Sells 4,936 Shares of Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.8 %

LUV stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

