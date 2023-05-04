Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Evercore ISI

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETSY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ETSY opened at $98.97 on Thursday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.58.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,518 shares of company stock worth $9,656,482. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.