Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) President Sells $140,913.90 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) President Bradford A. Cowles sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $140,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,121.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNM. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $660,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 11.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 312,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 34.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.