Mizuho Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $110.00

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

Global Payments (NYSE:GPNGet Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.46.

Global Payments Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 3,956.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,319 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $131,733,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Global Payments by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.