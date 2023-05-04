Mizuho Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $110.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.46.

Global Payments Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.91, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 3,956.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,319 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $131,733,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Global Payments by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

