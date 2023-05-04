Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.08.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $84,386.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,382.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,998. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,974,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,749,000 after buying an additional 818,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after buying an additional 605,747 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

