Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for AMETEK in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

AME stock opened at $144.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.09. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

