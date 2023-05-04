Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) PT Lowered to $14.00 at JMP Securities

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 71.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Upwork Price Performance

Upwork stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Upwork has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $240,112.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 936,553 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $240,112.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 936,553 shares in the company, valued at $10,742,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,952 shares of company stock valued at $703,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Upwork by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Upwork by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

