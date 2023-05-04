Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $113.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.68% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INCY. Mizuho cut their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.
Incyte Stock Performance
INCY stock opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.49. Incyte has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $86.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Incyte
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Incyte (INCY)
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
- Unum Group Sure Looks Exciting: Jumps 7% After Lifting Guidance
- Super Micro Computer Inc. Moves up on Solid Guidance and AI
- Hershey Hits the Sweet Spot with Sales, Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.