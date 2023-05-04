Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $113.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 36.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INCY. Mizuho cut their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY stock opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.49. Incyte has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $86.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

