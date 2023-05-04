Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Issued By KeyCorp

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Trinity Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Trinity Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $31.68.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.63 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,485 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,336.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean Savage purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,336.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 2,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.