Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Arista Networks, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arista Networks in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.10.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,409,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,941 shares of company stock valued at $53,950,805. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after acquiring an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after purchasing an additional 755,445 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,048,000 after buying an additional 32,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after buying an additional 700,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

