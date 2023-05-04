Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CDAY. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

NYSE CDAY opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.55. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $336.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $83,088.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,847.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $83,088.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,847.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,879 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,286.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 54,865 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 290,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4,714.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 168,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 164,535 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

