Credit Suisse Group Increases Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $768.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $753.00 to $768.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $778.24.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $697.63 on Thursday. Equinix has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $762.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 90.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $698.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $677.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 27.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 79 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.87, for a total transaction of $52,603.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,098,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,375,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Equinix by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,332,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

