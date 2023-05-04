Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Confluent Stock Down 2.6 %

Confluent stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.96. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,480,663.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,480,663.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 842,576 shares of company stock worth $21,492,871. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 311.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

