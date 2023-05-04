VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of VSE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for VSE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VSEC. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

VSE Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $51.11 on Thursday. VSE has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). VSE had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $234.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.34 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 218,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 217,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 24,478 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in VSE by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

About VSE

(Get Rating)

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.



