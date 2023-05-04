Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $5.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cummins in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.38. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $19.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q3 2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $224.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.49 and its 200-day moving average is $241.10. Cummins has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after buying an additional 226,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,312,000 after buying an additional 266,704 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,360,000 after buying an additional 287,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,947,000 after buying an additional 70,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,873,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

