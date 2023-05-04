96,428 Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 96,428 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.3333 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

