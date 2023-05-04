Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.8% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The firm has a market cap of $424.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

