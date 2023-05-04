Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stake Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $113.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

