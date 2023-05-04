Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $574,000 Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENOV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enovis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $31,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $234,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,340,631.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,485 shares of company stock worth $3,658,181 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enovis Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $58.52 on Thursday. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $68.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -292.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enovis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.