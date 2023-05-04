Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,436.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.7 %

PFG opened at $70.07 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PFG. StockNews.com lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.