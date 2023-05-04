Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $705,000 Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHG. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $31.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. Citigroup raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.60 to $25.30 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

