Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 9,790 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 593.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,920.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,961,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,596,000 after buying an additional 1,942,084 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $23,848,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after buying an additional 408,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after buying an additional 292,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 223,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Northland Securities lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.89.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $2,808,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,731,882.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $2,808,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,731,882.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,939,652.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,395 shares of company stock worth $9,609,820. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTSI stock opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.86.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. Analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.