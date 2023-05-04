Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 94,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average of $96.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,214,031 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

