Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 33,670 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33,670 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $205.31 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $122.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.37 and its 200 day moving average is $202.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

