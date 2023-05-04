Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,617,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $55,305,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,214,031 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.