Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $239.74 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,717,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 323,584 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $239,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.41 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $122.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.