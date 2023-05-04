B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 741 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,031 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $105.41 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

