Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 23,831 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the average daily volume of 1,056 put options.
Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB
In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,228,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,228,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,096,177. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MongoDB Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $220.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $390.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.82 and its 200-day moving average is $199.01.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.
