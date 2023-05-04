Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,863,188.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Parker Harris sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $247,687.50.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total transaction of $239,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total transaction of $232,337.50.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $225,037.50.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $231,237.50.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $192.61 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $200.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $192.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 917.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.57.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $39,956,000,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

