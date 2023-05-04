Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Sells 24,967 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) insider Barry Ticho sold 24,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $249,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barry Ticho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Barry Ticho sold 24,697 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $250,427.58.

On Monday, February 6th, Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $92,534.70.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Barry Ticho sold 267 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,670.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.41. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $22.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 814.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 188,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,640,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

