Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Barry Ticho Sells 24,697 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) insider Barry Ticho sold 24,697 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $250,427.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,396.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Barry Ticho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, May 1st, Barry Ticho sold 24,967 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $249,670.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $92,534.70.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Barry Ticho sold 267 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,670.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of STOK opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 814.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,011,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 521,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,640,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 550,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 291,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,082,000 after buying an additional 157,173 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised Stoke Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.