Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Andrew S. Davis Sells 6,753 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $300,576.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,050.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

SILK stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $58.04.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 39.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.30%. The company had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SILK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

