Darrin L. Talley Sells 2,500 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,340,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,689,000 after purchasing an additional 35,973 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

