Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) CEO Timothy P. Noyes Sells 15,000 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $309,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy P. Noyes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $290,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $357,150.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.34. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $30.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,643,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 243,519 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,362,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,128,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,487,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

