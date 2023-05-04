John Hoon Lee Sells 200,000 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDIGet Rating) Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $334,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

  • On Monday, April 3rd, John Hoon Lee sold 76,610 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $115,681.10.
  • On Wednesday, March 1st, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $382,000.00.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $1.57 on Thursday. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $496.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on LDI. Credit Suisse Group cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. William Blair lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

