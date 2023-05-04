Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Leidos in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Leidos Trading Up 0.3 %

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.96. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 56.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

