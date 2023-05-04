Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) EVP Ronnie Darroch Sells 4,424 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $394,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $87.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $74.53 and a 1-year high of $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.
