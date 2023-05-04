Barclays Boosts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $118.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 32.81% from the company’s current price.

CLX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $175.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Clorox has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.85 and a 200-day moving average of $149.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 87,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,811,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $724,000. WealthSpring Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2,276.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.