Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target to $330.00

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MUSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.60.

MUSA opened at $280.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $323.00.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,152,000 after buying an additional 70,813 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 49.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 441,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,802,000 after buying an additional 145,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Murphy USA by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after buying an additional 164,519 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

