Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59.

NYSE GNRC opened at $114.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $299.85.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Generac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.88.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

