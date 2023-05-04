Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.20.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $173.34 on Thursday. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $179.76. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.56 and its 200 day moving average is $154.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after acquiring an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,538,000 after buying an additional 351,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,505,000 after buying an additional 104,127 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,746,000 after buying an additional 157,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

