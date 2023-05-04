Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Issued By HC Wainwright

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.64). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

DAWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of -2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59).

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 410,797 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,241,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,921,119.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,241,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,921,119.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,225,206.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,126 shares of company stock worth $721,856 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

