Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $116.00 at Barclays

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 16.92% from the stock’s current price.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $139.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.93, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.33 and its 200 day moving average is $123.94. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

