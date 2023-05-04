First Horizon Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 38,928 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 430% compared to the average daily volume of 7,342 put options.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,136,000 after purchasing an additional 784,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,014 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,773,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,446,000 after purchasing an additional 635,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,525,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,369,000 after buying an additional 1,179,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,132,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Horizon Trading Down 7.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

FHN opened at $15.05 on Thursday. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

