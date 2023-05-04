First Horizon Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 38,928 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 430% compared to the average daily volume of 7,342 put options.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,136,000 after purchasing an additional 784,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,014 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,773,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,446,000 after purchasing an additional 635,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,525,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,369,000 after buying an additional 1,179,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,132,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

First Horizon Trading Down 7.0 %

FHN opened at $15.05 on Thursday. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

