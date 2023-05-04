Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Given New $177.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.20.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Down 0.5 %

Ecolab stock opened at $173.34 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.15.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.