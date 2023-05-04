Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Given New $177.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ECL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.20.
Ecolab Trading Down 0.5 %
Ecolab stock opened at $173.34 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.15.
Ecolab Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.
Insider Transactions at Ecolab
In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ecolab
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
Ecolab Company Profile
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
