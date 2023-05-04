Insider Buying: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONGet Rating) EVP Paul E. Burdiss purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.42 per share, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Argus decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 70,761 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

