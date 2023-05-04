Insider Buying: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) EVP Paul E. Burdiss purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.42 per share, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:ZION opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $59.75.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 70,761 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
