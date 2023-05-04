KeyCorp Weighs in on FMC Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for FMC in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.01. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FMC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.69.

FMC opened at $113.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. FMC has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $134.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,506,576,000 after acquiring an additional 99,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,062,000 after acquiring an additional 209,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FMC by 14.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after acquiring an additional 386,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FMC by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40,964 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

