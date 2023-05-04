Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 11,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.29. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of -71.95 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,343,000 after acquiring an additional 561,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,657 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,334,000 after acquiring an additional 541,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.61.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

