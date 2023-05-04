William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for eXp World in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for eXp World’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.60 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. eXp World has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $18.70.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $850.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.21 million. eXp World had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eXp World by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after acquiring an additional 769,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,666,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,310,000 after buying an additional 147,847 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 23.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,434,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,275,000 after buying an additional 845,889 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 114.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 881,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after buying an additional 38,222 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James Bramble sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $351,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 11,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $141,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,152,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,370,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Bramble sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,765 shares of company stock worth $2,931,965 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

